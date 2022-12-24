BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.15.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:BCE opened at C$60.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.61. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$54.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

BCE Announces Dividend

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.64%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.