Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cormark decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.14.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.14 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The stock has a market cap of C$501.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

