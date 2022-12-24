National Bankshares Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$82.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNS. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$81.65.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$66.38 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.08. The stock has a market cap of C$79.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.