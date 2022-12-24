CSFB Analysts Give Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) a C$65.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$59.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

