Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$12.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The stock has a market cap of C$501.06 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$11.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

