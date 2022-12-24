Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lifted to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$61.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$67.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CM. CSFB cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a neutral rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:CM opened at C$54.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$62.39. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$54.12 and a 1-year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

