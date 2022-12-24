CSFB Analysts Give Dollarama (TSE:DOL) a C$85.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.08.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.56. Dollarama has a one year low of C$60.34 and a one year high of C$85.88. The firm has a market cap of C$22.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,200. In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total value of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,200. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,796,941 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

