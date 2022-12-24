CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$145.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$129.63.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$116.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a 12 month low of C$95.45 and a 12 month high of C$120.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.33.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.