Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) PT Raised to C$145.00 at TD Securities

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 344.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Canadian General Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:CGI opened at C$32.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.39. Canadian General Investments has a 52 week low of C$28.21 and a 52 week high of C$44.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$680.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

