Mandy Clements Buys 209 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,203.43).

Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,203.43).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

PNL opened at GBX 476.50 ($5.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,537.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 476.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £151.11. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 465.50 ($5.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 508 ($6.17).

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

About Personal Assets Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

