National Bankshares Raises Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$16.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.71.

Shares of SCL opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. Shawcor has a one year low of C$4.44 and a one year high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$960.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

