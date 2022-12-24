IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.18.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

