Gaenor Bagley Purchases 324 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Gaenor Bagley purchased 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.36 ($350.29).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 457.89. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.59.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

