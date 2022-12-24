Gaenor Bagley Purchases 324 Shares of Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2) Stock

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) insider Gaenor Bagley purchased 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.36 ($350.29).
Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Octopus Titan VCT stock opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 457.89. Octopus Titan VCT plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 89.59.
Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile
