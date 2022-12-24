David Crane Sells 25,237 Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider David Crane sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £12,870.87 ($15,635.17).

VTU opened at GBX 53.20 ($0.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £185.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.33. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.92). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

