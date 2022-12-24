IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Cormark

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

