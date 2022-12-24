Raymond James Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.52.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$52.00 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$32.68 and a one year high of C$57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

