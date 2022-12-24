Laura Wade-Gery Buys 2,529 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,803.28).

Legal & General Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LGEN opened at GBX 250.60 ($3.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 737.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.76).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.56) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341 ($4.14).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.