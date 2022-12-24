Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.71.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$13.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$960.52 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

