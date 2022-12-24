Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 52 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Scott bought 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($181.92).
IntegraFin Stock Performance
IHP opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £966.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,822.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 566.50 ($6.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
IntegraFin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.
