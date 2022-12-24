Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,188.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

