IMV (TSE:IMV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

IMV Price Performance

TSE:IMV opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.87. IMV has a 1-year low of C$2.74 and a 1-year high of C$19.30. The firm has a market cap of C$29.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About IMV

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.