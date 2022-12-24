National Bankshares Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$32.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.67.

Dividend

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$257.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2399995 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 137.98%.

Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

