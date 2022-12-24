Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

