Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.38. The stock has a market cap of C$62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61.
About Tenaz Energy
