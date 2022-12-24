Insider Buying: Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET) Insider Acquires £10,044.72 in Stock

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc (LON:AEET – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher bought 13,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,044.72 ($12,202.04).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AEET stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.86) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.71. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.50 ($1.18).

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00.

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

