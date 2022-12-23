Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $150,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

