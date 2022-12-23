Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VOO opened at $349.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.91.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

