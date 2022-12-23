NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,938 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.1% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.