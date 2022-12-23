Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $582.88.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

