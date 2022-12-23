Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Sells 124,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

