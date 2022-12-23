Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

