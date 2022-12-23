American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 164,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,847,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.
Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
