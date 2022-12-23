My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

