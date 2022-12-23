Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.86 and a 200 day moving average of $358.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

