Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

