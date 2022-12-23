Drake & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $349.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

