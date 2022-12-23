Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

