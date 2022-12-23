Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BA opened at $188.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.