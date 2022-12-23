Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,847,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

