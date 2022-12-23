Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.77 and a 200-day moving average of $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

