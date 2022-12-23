Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

