Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Sells 166 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

