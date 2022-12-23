Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,608 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

