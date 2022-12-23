NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Down 7.0 %

NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.47. The firm has a market cap of $381.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

