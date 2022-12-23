Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

