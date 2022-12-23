Harvey Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $458.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

