My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Visa Stock Down 0.8 %

Visa stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.01.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.