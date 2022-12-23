My Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.
Visa Stock Down 0.8 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.