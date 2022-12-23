Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

