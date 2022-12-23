EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

EOG stock opened at $126.30 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

