GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

