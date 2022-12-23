BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,852 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,291,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.74 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.